LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville’s Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come.
The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment upgrades and add 500 fulltime jobs at the plant, which makes Ford’s F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks as well as the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The announcement coincides with the build of the 2023 Super Duty, the vehicle’s first wholesale redesign since 2017.
Kentucky Truck, the bigger of Ford’s two Louisville plants, currently employs about 8,500 hourly workers and about 250 salaried corporate employees, according to a Ford spokeswoman.
John Savona, vice president of Americas manufacturing and labor affairs in Ford’s gas-powered car division, said the $700 million consists of “updating or adding new equipment throughout the facility to make sure we are ready for the content of the new truck.”
He said the upgrades are “primarily machinery,” as the plant’s eastern Jefferson County footprint is maxed out. Savona wouldn’t discuss the details of the 2023 Super Duty ahead of an unveiling event scheduled for Tuesday night at Churchill Downs.
The announcement comes one year after Ford and Korean partner SK Innovation revealed a $5 billion plan to build a pair of electric vehicle battery production plants in Hardin County, Kentucky. The automaker plans to grow EV sales to half of its portfolio by 2030.
Tuesday’s move underscores how, despite its electric vehicle ambitions, Ford has no plan to curtail investments in bread-and-butter internal combustion products like the Super Duty. The trucks, F-250 through F-550, range from $40,000 to $97,000 in price depending on model and options and are among the company’s most profitable products.
Ford this year began selling an electric version of its popular F-150 consumer pickup, the F-150 Lightning. But it's unclear if or when the company would pursue an EV version of the larger Super Duty trucks, which are often used for heavy-duty work like construction.
Asked about the future of the big trucks as Ford transitions to EVs, Savona said: “What we’re producing here with the Super Duty and the capability it provides for our customers, we just don’t have — nobody has — the technology today to do what our customers expect (in electric form), so we think we have a long and strong future here."
Ford’s Super Duty output at KTP was down about 12% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to WDRB’s analysis of company figures. The plant produced 135,428 Super Duty trucks in the first half of the year.
Ford’s F-Series franchise, which includes the F-150 not made in Louisville, has suffered declining sales since 2018. Ford doesn’t release sales figures specific to the Super Duty models.
But the sales and production declines are related to supply issues such as the worldwide microchip shortage, rather than a lack of demand for the big trucks.
“These trucks are sold before we build them. There’s a wait,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, the union representing hourly KTP workers. “Our main goal is to focus on, how can we get the products out of here?”
“We have teams working hard to maximize production at all of our plants, including Kentucky Truck Plant,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.
Plant hiring now
Kentucky Truck is currently hiring for “temporary” production workers, who work a fulltime schedule but do not have the same benefits and job protections as regular, fulltime employees. Those jobs can be found at this link by searching “Louisville” in the location field.
Felker said the temporary jobs are the only route for new hires into Kentucky Truck Plant currently, but employees are often converted from temporary to permanent status within a few months. According to its 2019 contract with the UAW, Ford must convert temporary workers within two years.
The starting hourly wage at the plant ranges from $16.67 to $19.59 depending on the crew and shift, Felker said.