LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former candidate for Clark County Clerk was arrested Thursday after being accused of violating Indiana election laws.
According to Indiana State Police, officers received a formal criminal complaint against Christopher Coyle in November 2022. The complaint alleged Coyle voted and filed to run for Clark County Clerk while not being a Clark County resident, as mandated by law.
Coyle is initially being charged with one felony count of filing a fraudulent report and two felony counts of voting outside of the precinct.
Coyle turned himself into the Clark County court on Thursday, was booked in the Clark County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
WDRB left a message Thursday with David Mosley, Coyle's attorney, for comment and haven't heard back.
