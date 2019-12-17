GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Former Georgetown firefighters said they were exposed to a bad culture, including bullying, double standards and threats.
The former members of the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District said Tuesday evening in a special board meeting that department heads had created a toxic culture in which firefighters felt threatened and were treated unfairly.
"This is my second family," former firefighter Nathan Thompson said. "It breaks my heart to not be able to come in and do it. Because you do things right and you get in trouble. When right is right and wrong is wrong."
The fire board and the department's chief declined to comment on the claims.
