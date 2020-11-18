LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Seymour, Indiana, teacher and wrestling coach has been arrested after police say he fathered a child with a student who was under the age of 18.
According to the Seymour Police Department, 50-year-old Todd Weaver is charged with child seduction.
Police say the investigation began on Sept. 24, days after the Seymour High School student gave birth to the child. Police say Weaver had been employed as a teacher at the high school at the time, and that he had been in an inappropriate relationship with the student.
According to the Seymour Police Department, search warrants were obtained and police examined cell phone records, as well as DNA profiles of Weaver, the student and the student's child.
Police received the results of the paternity test on Nov. 13, and Weaver was arrested on Tuesday.
"The child seduction charge stems from Weaver being in a position of authority as a teacher, and him having an inappropriate relationship with a student who was under the age of 18," the Seymour Police Department posted on social media.
The girl is no longer a student at the school.
Police say school administrators immediately placed Weaver on administrative leave when the investigation began, and he resigned his position before he was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
