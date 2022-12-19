LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was acquitted on numerous sex charges involving one of her 13-year-old students.
Micca Watts-Gordon, 38, was found not guilty by a Jefferson County Circuit Court jury Monday on charges of sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor, sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence, among others.
"The alleged victim admitted to going through (Watts-Gordon's) phone during class and airdropping private pictures in her phone to himself," defense attorney Steve Romines said after the trial. "The case should have never been brought."
The alleged victim, a 13-year-old boy, was one of her students at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy.
Erwin Roberts, a spokesman for the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, said, "as always, we respect the jury’s decision."
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Reinhardt said in a previous court filing that Watts-Gordon sent "nude and sexual photos of herself" to the boy and "induced him to send her nude and sexual photos of himself," providing him with an iPad to help "facilitate this exchange."
Watts-Gordon was fired in April 2020 for "insubordination, immoral character or conduct unbecoming a teacher, inefficiency, incompetency, and neglect of duty," according to her termination letter.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.