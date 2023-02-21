LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher is now behind bars at the Oldham County Detention Center, busted in a sting by the Secret Service and FBI.
Kevin O'Donnell was an Eastern High School baseball pitching coach and a Meyzeek Middle School teacher before he was fired last month.
A termination letter dated Jan. 5 explained that JCPS fired O'Donnell on the "basis of immoral character/conduct unbecoming a teacher," WDRB News found through an open records request. The letter said that on Dec. 5, the principal of Eastern High School was approached by the head baseball coach who reported that one or more players alleged that O'Donnell had sent them messages and video that appeared to have male genitalia engaging in sex.
This criminal complaint says O'Donnell started an online conversation on Feb. 15 and it continued the next day. He had a brief chat on Omegle, a social media site where users can input interests. They can text or video chat.
Investigators said during the chat, O'Donnell requested they move to Kik, another social media site known for anonymity for users. Investigators said both sites have also been used to try and meet kids for sexual conduct.
The messages go on, where O'Donnell said he wants to "make out" and have oral sex.
Investigators said on Feb. 16, O'Donnell arrived at a location set up by federal agents and knocked on the door. He was greeted by a female decoy.
Once inside, he was arrested.
The document said O'Donnell said "he had ruined his life and made a bad decision," and he admitted to sending the messages. During the police interview, O'Donnell said the reason he chatted and showed up was "because he's been depressed lately."
Snapchat messages show O'Donnell admitting it was him in a sex video that was sent to student baseball players.
O'Donnell's attorney could not be reached for comment.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB News. All rights reserved.