LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know why a Jefferson County Public Schools baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom during an investigation.
JCPS removed Kevin O'Donnell from his Meyzeek Middle School classroom in December. He was also the Eastern High School baseball pitching coach.
At the time, JCPS wouldn't release exact details on why he was reassigned. Eastern High School only said it became aware of an allegation involving a JCPS staff member in contact with members of its baseball team.
Here is what WDRB just found out through an open records request:
A termination letter dated Jan. 5 explained that JCPS fired O'Donnell on the "basis of immoral character/conduct unbecoming a teacher."
The letter said that on Dec. 5, the principal of Eastern High School was approached by the head baseball coach who reported that one or more players alleged that O'Donnell had sent them messages and video that appeared to have male genitalia engaging in sex.
In the messages that JCPS released to WDRB, JCPS said "Kevin" referred to the teacher Kevin O'Donnell and the unidentified parties were one or more members of the baseball team.
Kevin: "Wanna see the vid from last night?"
The other party on the chat responded, "Sure."
Then the letter said the video of male genitalia engaging in intercourse was sent.
The other person on the chat responded, "Is that you?"
Kevin said, "Yes."
Kevin said, "Wat do you think, u like it?"
The messages also said Kevin asked, "Did u screen record or are you on ft?" FT stands for Facetime.
The person responded, saying, "ft."
Kevin said, "U scared the f*** outtta m3 lol"
Kevin added: "But what did u think? Should I make more?"
In mid-December, when questioned about the messages and video at O'Donnell's meeting to discuss his employment, JCPS said O'Donnell didn't comment.
On Dec. 6, he was notified that he was reassigned from teaching and coaching duties and he was to have no contact with staff, parents or students.
He was assigned to work at the Blue Lick Bus Compound.
JCPS fired O'Donnell about a month after he was removed from the classroom.
JCPS wrote that "Teachers shall not engage in any sexually related behavior with a student with or without consent."
Records showed O'Donnell had been an Eastern High School coach since 2021 and started teaching at Meyzeek in 2020.
JCPS said the LMPD Crimes Against Children Unit and Child Protective Services were contacted. There's no word on where those investigations stand.
O'Donnell could not be reached for comment. JCPS said it doesn't comment on personnel matters.
