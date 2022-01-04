LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky State Rep. Darryl T. Owens died on Tuesday at the age of 84.
According to a news release, Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving 21 years. He was elected in 2005 to the Kentucky House of Representatives, becoming the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
Interviewed him many times over the years, from his days as a county commissioner to his time in the state House. Always a straight shooter. https://t.co/mnCNcTKKqe— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) January 5, 2022
Owens, a Democrat, represented District 43 from 2005 to 2018.
According to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, Owens was born in Louisville on Nov. 10, 1937. He graduated from Central High School in Louisville before earning a bachelor's degree from Central State University and attending Howard University Law School.
Owens was in public service for more than 40 years serving as a district judge, assistant attorney general and as a Jefferson County commissioner.
The Louisville Jefferson Democratic Party said in a statement they were "truly saddened" to learn that Owens had died.
“I was privileged to know Darryl and call him my friend. He was a giant as a public servant in this community and we are the better for his life’s work. He will be missed," chair of the Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party Virginia Woodward said.
He focused on issues including criminal justice, public education, social services, voter rights and the felony expungement bill, which restores voting rights to non-violent felons who have served their sentences. He called the passage one of his "most gratifying achievements."
Owens, who served in the U.S. Army, was the first Black person to run for mayor of Louisville.
