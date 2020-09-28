LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Hankison was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday following Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of LMPD officers during a March 13 raid on her apartment.
Hankison is facing three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment next to Taylor's, showing "extreme indifference to human life" for three people inside, the grand jury concluded. Each charge carries a prison sentence of 1 to 5 years, if he is convicted.
Hankison was the only officer involved in the raid on Taylor's apartment to be indicted. Neither Hankison nor the two other officers who fired their weapons during the raid — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — were indicted in Taylor's death.
Hankison was booked into the the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday, hours after the indictment came down. He posted $15,000 bond and was released.
Interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder fired Hankison in June for his actions during the raid.
"I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Schroeder wrote in a termination letter dated June 19. "I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion."
Hankison has appealed his firing. His attorney described the move as a "cowardly political act," arguing that the department should have waited for criminal investigations to be completed before making a decision to fire.
Related Stories:
- Grand jury indicts 1 Louisville police officer in raid resulting in death of Breonna Taylor
- Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison booked into jail on charges in Breonna Taylor raid
- LMPD fires Brett Hankison, detective involved in Breonna Taylor shooting
- Attorney for police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting calls firing 'unjustified,' premature and 'cowardly political act'
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.