LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville police Det. Brett Hankison was booked in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon on three charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into an apartment during the raid on Breonna Taylor's home, the jail confirmed.
Hankison posted a $15,000 cash bond and was released, a jail official said. There is no current arraignment date in Jefferson County Circuit Court, online records show.
Carol Pettit, his attorney, declined to comment.
Hankison was the only officer involved in the undercover raid on Taylor's apartment March 13 indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. He faces one to five years in prison for each charge, if convicted.
He was charged with firing a neighboring unit and showing "extreme indifference to human life" for three people inside, the grand jury concluded.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office presented the case to a grand jury, said a man, pregnant woman and child were in the unit struck by Hankison's shots.
Interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder fired Hankison in June, writing in a termination letter that he violated the department's deadly force policies and following other rules and regulations. Hankison's conduct in the Taylor's raid was "a shock to the conscience," the letter says.
"I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion," Schroeder wrote.
Related Stories:
- Grand jury indicts 1 Louisville police officer in raid resulting in death of Breonna Taylor
- Reactions to grand jury's indictment of Louisville police officer in Breonna Taylor raid
- Police block Breonna Taylor demonstrators on Bardstown Road; several arrests made
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.