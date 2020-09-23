"At this moment, since the beginning of the pandemic, but also since the beginning of global uprisings in the movement for Black lives, we shouldn't be too surprised at what’s happening.
What is frustrating is that white supremacy, this government and its elected officials continue to deny us healing and any taste of what real justice looks like. Justice in this country is nonexistent. To those in power, "justice" is hungry kids, it's police terror in our neighborhoods over our lives. It's allowing Mitch McConnell to stay in office by buying votes. It's Trump stealing elections and blaming the media for it. It's other pussy grabbers and white Karens calling the police on Black boys and girls.
This country hasn’t changed. This country hasn’t come to the realization that fascism was its only goal. We move every day for capitalism and not for humanity. Instead of bringing in paths for healing, we keep bringing in more law enforcement, more military and more representations of the systems we desperately need to dismantle.
Shaunna Thomas, Executive Director at UltraViolet, added:
Today, after six months of fierce outrage, peaceful protests, and more killings by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department - a grand jury in Kentucky has shown us the pervasiveness of white supremacy and the need to continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
The indictment of Brett Hankison on charges of reckless endangerment is an insult to the idea of justice. Hankison, along with his colleagues Mattingly and Cosgrove are murderers, who killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. There will be no justice until all of the officers who killed Breonna are held accountable for her murder.
“For the past six months, we have stood behind Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Louisville community in demanding that Mayor Greg Fischer and AG Daniel Cameron fire, arrest, charge and revoke the pensions of the three police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death. In the face of Taylor’s murder - they have done nothing but perpetuate police violence and white supremacy.
UltraViolet and our members will continue to support BLM Louisville activists, and demand that all three police officers responsible for Taylor’s death be fired, arrested and charged; that the Louisville police department be defunded; and that Mayor Fischer resign immediately.
This fight is far from over."