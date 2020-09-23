LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County grand jury charged former Louisville police Det. Brett Hankison with three felony counts of wanton endangerment on Wednesday for shooting into three apartments during the raid on Breonna Taylor's home in March.
He was the only officer indicted. No charges were filed against the other officers who fired their weapons, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Miles Cosgrove.
Below is a timeline of events leading up to Wednesday's indictment:
- March 13: LMPD raids Breonna Taylor’s apartment, 3003 Springfield Drive, Apartment 4
- Raid happens around 1 a.m.
- Breonna Taylor is shot 5 times
- Kenneth Walker fires one shot. Sgt. Jon Mattingly is hit in the leg, but it's not clear who fired the shot
- March 14: Kenneth Walker charged with attempted murder of a police officer
- May 20: Breonna Taylor investigation turned over to Attorney General Daniel Cameron and FBI.
- May 21: City announces Chief Steve Conrad is to retire the end of June.
- May 22: Kenneth Walker charges dropped.
- May 28: First night of protests.
- June 1: Chief Steve Conrad is fired by Mayor Greg Fischer.
- June 10: Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for no-knock warrant on Taylor's apartment, placed on administrative reassignment.
- June 11: Breonna’s Law passes Metro Council. Law bans no-knock warrants, requires officers to have body cams on before, during and after executing search warrants.
- June 23: Detective Brett Hankison fired from LMPD. Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder says Hankison blindly fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s home.
- June 25: Hankison appeals his firing.
- June 28: Shooting at Jefferson Square Park. Tyler Gerth killed.
- July 14: Eighty-seven people arrested after a sit-in on Cameron’s front lawn.
- July 24: Protesters block off NuLu. Seventy-six people arrested.
- Aug. 25: More than 70 protesters arrested in Until Freedom protest.
- Sept. 23: Grand jury indicts Hankison on three felony counts of wanton endangerment
