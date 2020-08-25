Until Freedom protesters at South Central Park on Aug. 25, 2020. The group had planned to march on the LMPD training academy on Taylor Blvd., but changed plans after finding it barricaded. It's part of a series of protests calling for the arrest of the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day of demonstrations across Louisville that remained relatively peaceful ended with some commotion late Tuesday night outside Metro Corrections.
Shortly after 11 p.m, Louisville Metro Police officers moved in on protesters in and around Jefferson Square Park, with some stationed outside Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. Those outside the jail were waiting on the release of protesters who had been arrested in the afternoon. Officers tried to disperse the group from the area.
WDRB's Chad Mills saw officers shoot pepper balls at a few protesters. He also saw people flushing their eyes with water or milk. Over a speaker, officers near the jail later said the gathering was an "unlawful assembly" under Kentucky law, and asked protesters to "peacefully disperse" or face arrest and the possibility of chemical agents being deployed.
Chris Wells, who has been a leader of many protest marches, asked LMPD officers who were standing in a line if he could speak with a captain or sergeant. LMPD Lt. William Vogt stepped into the intersection to talk with Wells and others. Some protesters complained that an LMPD cruiser appeared to have hit another protester during the commotion outside the jail.
However, Vogt said he was told the protester was not hit, that she was on the sidewalk with an injury and the officer stopped to see if she was OK.
In an email just before midnight, LMPD spokeswoman Jessie Halladay provided clarification on the incident and said officers moved into the area of Sixth and Cedar, near Metro Corrections, around 11 p.m. and tried to make an arrest when a suspect fled and got into a vehicle. "Several patrol cars" responded. Vogt said the suspect police were pursuing allegedly spit on an officer.
Halladay said, "As one patrol car turned west onto Cedar Street with emergency lights activated, a pedestrian who had started to cross the street turned to jump out of the way of the patrol car, falling forward and striking her head on the ground. The officer stopped to render aid and called for medical help."
LMPD later released video of the incident:
After the meeting between Vogt and Wells, protesters agreed to stay on the sidewalk. LMPD agreed to leave the immediate area and did so minutes later. It is unclear how many, if any, additional arrests were made during the events.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters marched through the city, blocking streets and chanting through megaphones in an ongoing effort to get justice for the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three LMPD officers.
A national social justice group, Until Freedom, organized the march, which started at South Central Park. As part of what it's calling "Good Trouble Tuesday, the group promised "civil disobedience" Tuesday at the final demonstration of the four-day "BreonnaCon" event.
The group left the park around 2:30 p.m. and walked several blocks, stopping at the intersection of Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. Protesters sat in the middle of the street while others chanted "No lives matter until black lives matters," among other things. A few took a large, purple banner featuring Taylor's face and used it to cover the Churchill Downs sign at that intersection.
LMPD officers met them there. Some dressed in tactical gear and lined the street. Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who heads the LMPD special operations division, walked through the crowd, talking to protesters and relaying his team's plans.
Officers formed a line at the west end of the Central Avenue overpass, blocking protesters from moving east toward Floyd Street. Many took a seat there, surrounded by officers. LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said the decision was made not to allow group to continue on Central Avenue past Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive, saying the area was too dangerous for the crowd with increased traffic and interstate ramps.
At 5 p.m., Schroeder said there had been at least 64 arrests, charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct. Schroeder said those that blocked Central Avenue ignored orders from officers on scene and remained there after given the opportunity to leave the area. Police continue to line Central Avenue, keeping protesters on the sidewalk. Around 6 p.m., the vast majority left the area, many saying they were headed to Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.
Just before 11 p.m., LMPD said four additional arrests had been made at 2nd and Broadway in downtown Louisville Tuesday night, bringing the total number of arrests to 68.
LMPD arrested dozens of Until Freedom protesters who blocked Central Avenue during demonstration demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Aug. 25, 2020
In his daily news conference from Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear said LMPD is in communication with Kentucky State Police in case the local agency needs assistance. He said he understands that people are weary with protesters, but Taylor’s family and the community have suffered a tragedy and have had to wait even longer to get the facts in the case.
“We need some finality in this investigation,” Beshear said. “Ms. Taylor’s family deserves to know the truth.”
Barring that, the governor said that the state needs at least an explanation as to why the investigation has not yet been completed and what is still missing.
Until Freedom has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events throughout the week under the umbrella of "BreonnaCon," a push for their view of justice in the Breonna Taylor case. Their members organized a demonstration last month outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Louisville. Eighty-seven people were arrested that day, including NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
The group has moved its national operations to Louisville, and Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto said they'll stay as long as needed.
"We're staying until something happens," he said. "We moved here because we want to get justice for Breonna Taylor and ... we must see the needle of justice move. Otherwise, we’ll be sticking around."
TARC suspended all service at 6 p.m. Tuesday because of the protests.
WDRB News Reporters Kate Springer, Dalton Godbey, Travis Ragsdale and Chad Mills contributed to this report.