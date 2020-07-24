LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling for their vision of justice for Breonna Taylor, 76 protesters were arrested after they marched through Louisville's NuLu district Friday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police officers began making arrests shortly after 5 p.m. Friday after telling protesters they were unlawfully blocking Market Street. Police said protesters were peaceful but that they were breaking the law when they set up barrels and other obstacles on Market Street at South Clay Street to block off an area of the road for their demonstration.
LMPD said the charges included obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct, though there were a few assault charges for people throwing bottles at police.
The group started with a march through downtown Louisville. Their chants were familiar:
- "Say her name: Breonna Taylor!"
- "You can't stop the revolution!"
- "Black lives matter!"
- "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"
- "This is what democracy looks like!"
- "Whose streets? Our streets!"
- "How do you spell racist? L-M-P-D!"
- "If we don't get it, shut it down!"
Protesters also briefly shut down the intersection at South Shelby and Main streets. The shutdown lasted only a few minutes before the group continued down Main Street.
The protesters are calling for what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March as LMPD officers were serving a no-knock search warrant on her apartment. The 26-year-old's family and activists around the country have criticized the pace of the investigation and called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.
In May, Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office was asked to conduct an investigation to determine if charges should be filed against the police officers involved.
LMPD Detective Brett Hankison was fired for his role in the shooting, but none of the officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged with a crime.
Officers are loading the prisoner transport unit with protesters who have been arrested. I’ve counted at least 10 - and there are more. pic.twitter.com/109ndEj2OH— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) July 24, 2020
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.