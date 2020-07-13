LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron isn't providing any new information on the status of the Breonna Taylor investigation.
At a news conference Monday in Frankfort, Cameron was asked about the investigation but offered no clues on a timeline for when it would be completed.
Taylor was killed in March as officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were serving a no-knock search warrant on her apartment. Her death has led to weeks of protests.
In May, Cameron's office was asked to conduct an investigation to determine if charges should be filed against the police officers involved. Cameron said his office has the information it needs, and he is working diligently to sort out the facts.
On Monday, he asked the public to be patient.
"We recognize the interest of the public in getting to a conclusion of this, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we get this right," Cameron said. "So, again, our team is working diligently on this. I know it's not been as quick as anyone would have liked but know and trust that we are doing our best to complete this investigation in a timely manner."
Cameron declined to comment on whether the investigation is in the middle stages or near the end.
