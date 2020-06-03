LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former detective for the Louisville Metro Police department has pleaded guilty to first-degree perjury.
According to a special prosecutor, Mark Handy submitted the plea earlier this week in connection with his role in the 1995 murder case against Edwin Chandler.
Chandler spent nine years in prison for the murder of Brenda Whitfield, which a court later found he did not commit. He was exonerated in 2012. Metro Government went on to pay him $8.5 million.
Prosecutors say Handy forced Chandler into a false confession, taped over video evidence and lied on the stand in the Chandler case.
Handy will serve no jail time as part of the plea deal. The special prosecutor's recommendation to the judge is a sentence of five years, but that sentence would be probated.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens will still have to approve the plea deal, which is scheduled to take place at a hearing on July 28.
