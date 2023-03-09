LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the Department of Justice’s two-year investigation of Louisville Metro Police, former department officers have said the changes could take some time.
"One problem that is systemic, when I was there was leaders simply didn’t want to hear from subordinates and I mean the upper level," former LMPD Sgt. Todd Brimm said.
The report details what U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calls “unacceptable and heartbreaking” actions by the department.
The DOJ promised sweeping changes to LMPD, but Brimm emphasized the process to rebuild starts at the top.
"There is really no outside system that feeds into policing, so it's up to leadership to really lean forward with initiative to find programs that may be linked to policing, that's going to make a difference," Brimm said.
Former Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said she's concerned about future.
"The sad side of that is that in communities where consent decrees have been put in place, the initial result is that urban Black and brown communities initially suffer more violence, as if we can even imagine what that can look like here," Gentry said. "We need community groups to be very present right now."
Louisville's police union said it's still examining the report, but takes issue with its findings overall.
"We feel very strongly that this report is an unfair assessment of the great work that is accomplished daily by the vast majority of LMPD officers. We also feel very strongly that this report should not go unchallenged and should be dissected for evidentiary value," an FOP statement said.