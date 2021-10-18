CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Oldham County police officer is accused of assaulting his now ex-wife and intimidating at least one witness while still with the department.
Officer Thomas Hood resigned from the Oldham County Police Department in June during an internal investigation into the incident.
According to court documents, Hood assaulted his wife between May 1 and May 2. Then, on May 3, Hood "intentionally violated the terms and conditions of an order of protection."
Hood is also accused of tampering with physical evidence and intimidating someone in the legal process between May 1 and May 7. A narrative of what happened to result in the charges was not available in the court record.
The charges are the result of an investigation done by Oldham County Police "into domestic issues that occurred in the Spring of 2021," according to the department.
Hood posted a $2,500 bond and was not booked into jail. A mugshot is not available.
The former officer has since moved to Ohio, according to court records. He's facing a total of nine charges:
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Intimidating a witness in legal process
- Criminal coercion
- Official misconduct, 1st degree
- Official misconduct, 2nd degree
- Unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree
- Assault, 4th degree, domestic violence
- Violation of I.P.O.
- Harassing communications
Hood is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Oct. 28.
