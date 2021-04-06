LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former WDRB meteorologist Paul Emmick died last week of natural causes. He was 55.
The Owensboro, Kentucky, native is being remembered for his big voice and bigger personality. Paul was not only an accomplished meteorologist, but he also held a law degree and performed as a magician. And he did many commercial voice-overs.
Paul was also a popular radio personality in the Owensboro/Evansville market.
Many viewers in Louisville will remember Paul worked at WDRB from 2005 to 2011, after working at The Weather Channel from 1996 to 2003. He also worked at television stations in Evansville (WEHT) and South Bend (WSBT).
There are many at WDRB remembering Paul for his gift of storytelling and thoughtfulness.
Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is handling the arrangements. A service is planned Thursday afternoon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kosair Charities, P. O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
