LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former West Buechel Police Chief James Sherrard has a new job with the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office.

The office made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday: 

"Welcome, Jim Sherrard to the Sheriff's Office. Jim has been in law enforcement for 22 years. Some of Jim's qualifications include Firearms instructor, CCDW instructor, First Aid, AED & CPR instructor, and Master Diver. Jim will also be a new resident here in Breckinridge. Let's give Jim a warm welcome to the county and the Sheriff's Office."

Sherrard resigned as West Buechel's police chief in May after he was suspended for misconduct at the scene of a shooting involving a Louisville Metro Police officer in March. A disciplinary letter from West Buechel Mayor Brenda Moore says Sherrard allowed his wife to ride with him to the scene of a high speed chase that ended in the shooting on Bashford Manor Lane.

The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office did not say which position Sherrard was hired for. 

