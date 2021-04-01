LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - West Buechel Chief of Police Jim Sherrard is suspended with pay after his actions during a March 9 incident near the Bashford Manor Walmart.
A disciplinary letter from West Buechel Mayor to Chief Sherrard obtained by WDRB News says Sherrard, "allowed your wife to ride with you to the scene of a LMPD-initiated high speed chase of a suspect in a stolen vehicle which ultimately led to a shooting that took place at or near the Walmart in West Buechel."
The incident Moore is referring to was a Louisville Metro Police officer involved shooting that happened after a short chase leading to the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane.
The letter from Sherrard's personnel file states he left his wife unattended in his city-issued police vehicle while chasing the suspect into Walmart. Additionally, the document says that while Sherrard was inside the store, his wife moved the car directly into the scene of the active police-involved shooting.
The letter adds that Sherrard attempted to influence witnesses at the scene.
"... this will never be discussed," Sherrard allegedly told witnesses following the incident on March 9.
WDRB News has reached out to Mayor Moore and Chief Sherrard. Neither have returned phone calls.
The city attorney was also contacted numerous times by WDRB News. He refused to answer any questions or confirm information.
According to the written letter obtained by WDRB, Sherrard is suspended with pay on March 12 and will continue until the investigation into the incident is complete.
The letter also states that the allegations could warrant disciplinary action up to termination.
Here is a copy of that letter:
Related stories:
- VIDEO | KSP releases body camera footage of LMPD officers shooting man during foot chase
- VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers exchange gunfire with suspect behind Louisville Walmart
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.