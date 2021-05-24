LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Buechel's chief of police resigned earlier this month, according to his letter of resignation obtained by WDRB News.
"It is with deep regret that I will be resigning my position as the Chief of Police for the City of West Buechel," James Sherrard wrote in the letter, dated May 7. "It was the highlight of my numerous years in Law Enforcement to be able to lead such a great group of Officers and serve a City government that was doing the right thing."
The letter originally stated that his resignation would be effective May 8, but the date was scribbled out and revised to state May 7.
That resignation comes after Chief Sherrard's suspension for misconduct at the scene of a shooting involving a Louisville Metro Police officer on March 9.
A March 12 disciplinary letter from West Buechel Mayor Brenda Moore to Chief Sherrard obtained by WDRB News says Sherrard, "allowed your wife to ride with you to the scene of a LMPD-initiated high speed chase of a suspect in a stolen vehicle which ultimately led to a shooting that took place at or near the Walmart in West Buechel."
The incident Moore is referring to was a shooting involving a Louisville Metro Police officer that happened after a short chase leading to the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane.
The letter from Sherrard's personnel file states he left his wife unattended in his city-issued police vehicle while chasing the suspect into Walmart. Additionally, the document says that while Sherrard was inside the store, his wife moved the car directly into the scene of the active police-involved shooting.
The letter adds that Sherrard attempted to influence witnesses at the scene.
"... this will never be discussed," Sherrard allegedly told witnesses following the incident on March 9.
According to the written letter obtained by WDRB, Sherrard was suspended with pay on March 12 and that suspension was expected continue until the investigation into the incident was complete.
The letter also stated that the allegations could have warranted disciplinary action, up to termination.
Related Stories:
- West Buechel Chief of Police suspended following misconduct at scene of LMPD shooting
- VIDEO | KSP releases body camera footage of LMPD officers shooting man during foot chase
- VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers exchange gunfire with suspect behind Louisville Walmart
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.