LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to 101st Airborne Division officials.
The soldier, who is assigned to the Army installation that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee border, is isolated at a home off the post. It is the first confirmed case for a service member at Fort Campbell.
The soldier has shown symptoms, but has not required hospitalization, according to a news release.
Upon learning of the case, officials from Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital began investigating any others who may have been exposed. Any individuals who are believed to be at risk will be directly notified.
Officials at Fort Campbell reported the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at the Army base on March 26.
Fort Campbell officials also said they will no longer release the number of positive cases "at the direction of the department of defense, for operations security purposes," according to the release.
