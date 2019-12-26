LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's best known experts on bourbon has died.
Four Roses announced that senior brand ambassador Al Young died on Christmas Day, surrounded by family.
"Al embodied the spirit of Bourbon. He was a friend to all, always there with a story and ready for a good laugh together," the distillery said in a statement.
Young worked at the distillery more than 50 years in a variety of roles, according to a release. As brand ambassador since 2007, he traveled the country and world sharing the story of Four Roses and Kentucky bourbon. Four Roses calls him a, "walking and talking Bourbon encyclopedia" who used his knowledge to write "Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend" in 2010.
Kentucky Distillers Association President Eric Gregory said in a release that "Young's infectious charisma, trademark grin and energetic passion for Kentucky's signature Bourbon industry made him an iconic figure among Bourbon fans all over the world."
Gregory added, "We encourage whiskey lovers around the world to raise a glass of Four Roses today and toast the enduring legacy of our dear friend, Al Young."
Young was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Distillers' Association Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2011.
He is survived by his wife Gretchen and three children. Funeral plans have not been announced.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.