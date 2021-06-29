LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park is gearing up for a big holiday weekend.

The park is hosting a free concert and fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.

There hasn't been an in-person fireworks event at Waterfront Park in well over a year now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Sunday, July 4, the Great Lawn is expected to be packed with people, music and food vendors.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. The Louisville Orchestra will begin a concert at 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks show will start around 10 p.m.

"Waterfront Park has had a long-standing tradition of having a free community event," said Catie Nelson, the director of events for Waterfront Park. "So we are excited that a bunch of people have worked quickly on putting this together. And we've had a lot of generous sponsors that are making it happen."

Participants can bring their own chairs and blankets, but coolers, glass, and pets are not allowed.

The Louisville Orchestra will also have a kids activity area.

