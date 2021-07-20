LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 51-year-old Frankfort man has been charged with criminal abuse after investigators say he left his 48-year-old wife trapped in his pickup truck for five days.
According to an arrest report, Michael Redmon is the caretaker for his wife, who struggles with cognitive challenges. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, July 12, she asked Redmon to take her to the hospital in the truck.
But instead of taking her to the hospital, police say Redmon left her in the truck for several days, ignoring her calls for help.
The woman would not be taken to the hospital until Saturday, July 17, when police say Redmon drove her to Frankfort Regional Medical Center in the truck, after she'd been in the vehicle for five days, according to the arrest report.
Investigators say when she arrived, the woman was covered in urine and feces, which was leaking out of the passenger side door. She was also covered in numerous sores, and her skin was "deteriorating," according to the report.
Redmon was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
