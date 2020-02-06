LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man facing dozens of child pornography charges was taken into custody on Wednesday.
According to court documents, a Franklin County Circuit grand jury indicted 20-year-old Michael Phillips on Tuesday on 17 counts. The charges include possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, nine counts of the unlawful use of electronic means originating or received to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter.
The indictment offers little information on the reasoning behind the charges, but it does state that the offenses took place in May and April of 2019.
Frankfort Police arrested Phillips on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
