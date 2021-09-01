LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Frankfort man has been arrested after police say he sent nude images to a 12-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover police officer.
According to court documents, Timothy Perkins engaged in the online conversations, beginning in late July and continuing through the month of August, using social media.
Police say on Aug. 2, the undercover officer was posing as a 12-year-old girl when Perkins asked the officer to send him nude images of herself. When the officer refused, Perkins asked her to hang out with him in person so they could engage in sexual activity.
On Monday, police say Perkins sent nude images of himself to the undercover officer, who continued to pose as a 12-year-old girl. He also asked her to engage in sexual relations with him in his car.
On Tuesday, Perkins contacted the undercover officer again, according to court documents, asking when she was going to send him nude images.
Police say that from July 21 to Aug. 31, Perkins was told 16 times that he was communicating with a 12-year-old. He allegedly told the undercover officer that if anyone found out, he would delete all of the messages and claim he didn't know how old the girl was.
Perkins was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure or promote a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.
He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.