LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A table filled with Heine Brothers coffee and boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts greeted Frayser Elementary School teachers and staff as they started their workdays Thursday, part of Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio’s efforts to show his gratitude to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Pollio, who chatted with Frayser workers as they stopped for doughnuts and coffee, said he hoped the small gesture Thursday and similar ones he’s made this week shows his gratitude to the teachers who fill the district’s classrooms.
Although the former JCPS teacher and principal hasn’t made personal stops at every district school this week, he thought it was important to meet as many teachers and staff face-to-face as possible rather than simply sending everyone notes thanking them for their work.
“It’s real important for me to be able to connect,” Pollio said. “In this job as large as this district is, sometimes you end up not being in schools enough, not interacting with teachers and staff members.”
“I think it’s meaningful to our teachers and staff to see the superintendent in their schools and know that there’s a connection there and that they can have some interaction, so the more I can do it the better,” he added.
Thursday’s surprise was one of many throughout the week at Frayser.
Kim Bakewell, Frayser’s family resource coordinator, said staff received personalized coffee tumblers and an RSVP for “room service” on Monday; a taco bar catered by a goal clarity coach’s husband, who is a chef, on Tuesday; and the RSVP for “room service” filled on Wednesday, with school staff getting a sweet treat and a drink delivered directly to their classrooms or offices.
She expected something else on Thursday beyond Pollio’s surprise.
“This is just a bonus,” Bakewell said while holding a cup of coffee and a doughnut.
As teachers prepare for the end of the school year, Bakewell said such gestures help keep teachers motivated to finish the year strongly.
“Everybody typically begins to get a little tired, so it’s uplifting for morale, for motivation,” she said. “It means a lot just to be recognized for all the hard work that everyone does every day.”
Although he couldn’t get into every school for Teacher Appreciation Week, Pollio says he’s nearing his goal of visiting all 156 JCPS schools during his first full school year as superintendent. He only has 18 left on his list, he said.
“I’m determined to get it by the end of the school year,” Pollio said.
