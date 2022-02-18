LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum will celebrate President's Day on Monday with a display of objects representing different U.S. presidents.
The museum said there will be items representing nine presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Items include portraits, presentation rifles, a Liverpool pitcher, peace medals, memorial ribbons and medals, photographs, letters, campaign memorabilia and paintings. Also on display is The Big Stick, a Holland & Holland double rifle presented to President Roosevelt.
The items are part of the museum's Founder's Gallery, which opened in March 2018. Guided tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
