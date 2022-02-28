march madness 3-20-21 ap.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky member has a chance to win a 70-inch TV from the Frazier History Museum.

Andy Treinen, the president and CEO of Frazier Museum, made the announcement Monday morning ahead of next month's NCAA's men's basketball tournament. 

The higher membership that a member has, the more brackets he or she can enter for "Membership Madness."

Brackets will be sent out on Selection Sunday on March 13, and fans will have until March 16 to return them. 

To sign up for a membership, or to learn more, click here. Memberships start at $20. 

