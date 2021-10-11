LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers of electric cars now have a new place to charge their vehicles.
Louisville officials were on-hand Monday for the unveiling of a newly installed electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Tom Wallace Park, a part of Jefferson Memorial Forest. Mayor Greg Fischer was in attendance for the event as well as representatives of Louisville Parks and Recreation, the Air Pollution Control District, Evolve KY, the Louisville Sustainability Council and Louisville Forward.
"This EV charging station is a testament to our continued commitment to this important work," Fischer said in a statement. "The EV charger also contributes to President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, that when passed, will work to make historic investments in a clean transportation infrastructure, as well as improvements to sustainable transportation options for millions of Americans."
The charging station, which is free for drivers to use, is made possible through a partnership between Jefferson Memorial Forest and Evolve KY. Funding was provided by the Air Quality Trust Fund, which is administered exclusively by the Air Pollution Control Board, as well as a micro-grant received by Wilderness Louisville from the Louisville Sustainability Council.
"This will be our 36th site and 82nd installed charger," Evolve KY Co-Founder Start Ungar said in a statement. "It's wonderful to have chargers in cities and towns so that folks can charge while they work, shop and eat. But, in this fast-paced time, it's something special to have chargers placed in natural areas."
