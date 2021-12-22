LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has expanded COVID-19 testing during the holiday break.
On Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon JCPS students and JCPS employees along with their families can get a free COVID-19 rapid test.
Tests are available at every JCPS high school and the Camp Edwards building. JCPS said it's best to register ahead of time on the JCPS website.
Those who don't have internet access, can show up and register on site.
"The more testing we have, the more we know what's going on with COVID," Eva Stone, JCPS District Health Services Manager, said. "I would strongly encourage families and staff to take advantage of these opportunities this week with the holidays coming. You know, incidents of COVID has been increasing in the state and the city and it's just important to be tested before you go and be around family."
There will be not testing on Christmas Eve and over the weekend, but the clinics will reopen on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.