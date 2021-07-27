LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana resident just hit a history-making jackpot.
The French Lick Casino just paid out the largest jackpot in its 16-year history worth $690,623, which was hit Sunday on the Wild Party slot machine, according to a news release.
Jeff Whereatt, director of slots at the casino, said a jackpot that rick is "a rarity" in the state, "especially so at a privately-owned casino."
The previous record jackpot was $265,880.20 in 2013.
"This is a very big deal," Whereatt said in a news release. "Around here, you don't see a lot of local jackpots or progressives this high."
The casino says Sunday night's winner earned a "progressive jackpot that had been growing and growing since it was last hit in June of 2019."
The Wild Party slot machine, the casino said, has recently become a popular attraction among guests. The largest jackpot produced by the slot machine before Sunday was $256,000.
Casino officials say Wild Party's starting jackpot has reset to $136,000.
