LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly 25 years since a massive tornado ripped through three Kentucky counties, destroying everything in its path.
On May 28, 1996, the tornado's 30-mile path of destruction formed in Jefferson Memorial Forest. Picking up strength, the F4 twister traveled into Bullitt and Spencer counties, finally dissipating just east of Taylorsville.
Remarkably, no one died, but 10 people were hurt. The tornado hit 1,000 homes, causing an estimated $100 million in damage.
