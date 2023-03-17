LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large recall has been issued for some frozen fruit after an outbreak of hepatitis A.
Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold through Costco, Aldi, and Vital Choice Seafood in several states.
The bags of strawberries have best by dates that range from April to November 2024.
It also recalled frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend sold at Trader Joe's.
The recalled foods were tied to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in Washington state.
The company is asking customers who purchased the items to take them back or toss them out.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people not to eat, sell or serve the items after five people were infected with hepatitis A after eating them, and two were hospitalized.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hepatitis A is a hardy virus that survives freezing and persists for hours on human hands and for days on contaminated surfaces, CNN reported Friday.
It attacks the liver, making people sick 15-50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine and pale stool. Some infections, particularly in younger children, may not cause symptoms.
To read the official recall from the FDA, click here.
