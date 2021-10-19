LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business is expanding to create more space to serve up Boba tea, puff cakes and shaved ice.
Fun Boba Tea on Bardstown Road is moving across the street into a bigger space.
The store opened in May 2020 after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners said once they opened their doors, business took off and they now need more room to decrease wait times, grow the dining area and make sure visitors have a "comfortable and fun experience."
The new store, at 1608 Bardstown Road, opens at noon Thursday.
