LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville leaders are asking the community to come together and help the people living at America's Best Inn and Suites find a new place to stay.
And they say the way to do that is to donate to a fund that has been created.
Exit 0 said that people living at the motel have about $50,000 worth of past utility bills, which is preventing them from finding a new place to live.
The fund, which has raised more than $16,000 so far, will help the families start over with a clean slate.
To donate, write a check to Community Action of Southern Indiana, and put “America’s Best” in the memo line. You can mail the check to 1613 E. Eighth St. in Jeffersonville.
