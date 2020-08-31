LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $400,000 grant will help support survivors of the Marshall County High School shooting.
According to the Associated Press, the grant from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Office for Victims of Crime will be used to strengthen an online learning program and establish an archive of condolences, a statement from the agency said.
The statement said the award would fund a full-time director and teacher and a part-time counselor for the online program, which serves shooting survivors who no longer feel safe attending in-person classes. It also will help preserve letters, cards and gifts sent to the school so survivors can continue to use them for emotional support, officials said.
Gabe Parker was indicted on two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault after he opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2018. Bailey Holt and Preston Ryan Cope — both 15-year-old students — died in the attack.
Parked pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison in June.
Related Stories:
- Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison for Marshall County High School shooting that killed 2 students
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.