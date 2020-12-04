LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detective Sgt. TeJuan "T.J." Johnson, who served for 13 years with the Charlestown Police Department, will be laid to rest Monday.
Johnson died Wednesday, after contracting COVID-19. He was 47.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Charlestown High School. Funeral services will follow at noon at Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington.
During his 13 years with the Charlestown Police Department, Johnson served as a field training officer, narcotics detective and shift commander. His death is considered a line-of-duty-death, but Chief Tim Wolff said the department is not "100% sure" how Johnson contracted the virus.
Members of the police force and community honored Johnson with a procession Wednesday as his body was taken back to Charlestown from Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville.
CLICK HERE to read Johnson's obituary.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.