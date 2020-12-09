LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Scott Dennis, the former chief of the Bloomfield Police Department.
Dennis died of COVID-19 on Dec. 4 at the age of 62. He worked more than 30 years in law enforcement before being named chief in 2016.
A drive-by visitation will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 2580 Springfield Road, and is open to the public. Those paying their respects are asked to stay in their cars.
A funeral procession and private graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery will follow the visitation. The service will be livestreamed on the Supporting Heroes Facebook page.
