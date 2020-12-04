LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Kentucky town just lost its police chief to COVID-19.
Chief Scott Dennis, 62, died early Friday morning several weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. He was the chief of the Bloomfield Police Department.
Dennis died at Flaget Memorial Hospital, where he had been placed on a ventilator several days ago. He spent more than 30 years in law enforcement before being named chief of the Bloomfield Police Department in 2016.
Bloomfield's mayor said this is a devastating loss for the small community.
"We've got a four-way stop going in and out of town. That's basically the size of our city," Mayor Chris Dudgeon said. "So when you see him in his police cruiser ... I mean, you seen him just about every day. Everybody knew him. You'd see him out eating at restaurants, here in town."
Dennis was Bloomfield's only police officer, so right now, the Nelson County Sheriff's Department is covering the city.
No funeral arrangements have been made yet.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.