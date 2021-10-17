LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anthony Oxendine officially announced he's running for mayor of Louisville at King Solomon Baptist Church before the church service Sunday afternoon.
The funeral homeowner of Spring Valley Funeral Home said what sets him apart from other candidates running is his work with families affected Louisville's rising gun violence amid Louisville Metro Police Department's officer shortage.
“I see what they are going through. I experience it every day and I see their hearts are broken,” said Oxendine. “I sit with these families and watch mothers pass by caskets and see their child laying there and taken by a homicide of a senseless act.”
Oxendine said his first order of business would include restructuring the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"If I am elected the mayor of this city, the police department will undergo a new chief - we will have a new chief immediately,” said Oxendine. “I have talked with some folks who have had experience in policing and that is what we will go with.”
Oxendine is one of at least seven candidates who are running for mayor in 2022.
Mayor Greg Fischer's term ends in January 2023.
