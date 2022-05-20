LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags in southern Indiana are at half-staff as a funeral and procession is planned Saturday for a volunteer firefighter shot and killed trying to help a stranded motorist earlier this week.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed that flags be lowered in Harrison County to honor the life and sacrifice of Jacob Tyler McClanahan of Corydon.
The 24-year-old was a volunteer firefighter for Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Middleton Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Leavenworth Fire Department. McClanahan died in the line of duty on May 16, 2022.
McClanahan died Monday night along Highway 135 in Palmyra. Investigators say McClanahan and a friend pulled over to help a stranded driver along with Palmyra Reserve Officer Zachary Holly, who was already at the scene.
The stranded driver, Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, reportedly pulled out a shotgun, tried to shoot at Officer Holly but hit and killed McClanahan. Holly fired back, killing Moore. It remains unclear why Moore opened fire on the others. The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office said the officer's use of deadly force was justified.
A funeral for McClanahan is being held at Old Capital United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday. A procession is planned to Cedar Hill Cemetery at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The procession will travel south along Old 135 towards the Harrison County Garage. It will then turn right onto Shiloh Road, which will take it to HWY 135. From there it will travel north on 135 to the intersection of HWY 62 and turn right. The procession will travel on HWY 62 past the post office and onto Cedar Hill Cemetery. A fireman's tribute and salute will be given to McClanahan at the graveside.
The public is invited to line the streets of downtown Corydon to pay their respects. Harrison County fire departments will be parked at the U.S. Post Office in Corydon with flags over the roadway, and the highway department will have service vehicles lined up at the highway garage.
