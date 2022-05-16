PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after two people were shot and killed in Harrison County on Monday.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, a Palmyra, Indiana, officer responded on a call of an "apparent stranded motorist" in a Ford Escape stopped in the roadway around 9:45 p.m. on state Road 135. That's near Morgan Elementary School.
Once on scene, a truck with two "Good Samaritans" also stopped to assist. Huls said "for unknown reasons at this point, shots were fired at the scene."
It's currently unknown who fired the shots.
According to police, the driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, was killed and one of the good Samaritans, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan of Corydon, also died in the shooting.
State police did not provide additional details, saying in the news release that investigators have not said how many weapons were involved, how many shots were fired or who fired the shots.
"It's easy to say or assume that something happened a certain way but until we look at everything and see exactly what we have, we don't want to say too much and find out that isn't correct, so all we know at this point is that there was gunfire, and as a result of that gunfire two people were shot and killed."
An officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, Huls said.
Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday, according to ISP, who are investigating at the request of Harrison County authorities.
Police said there is no current threat to the area.
