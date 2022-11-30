LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funeral service for former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. was held at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Brown died last week at the age of 88. The former Democratic governor served from 1979 to 1983 after building empires in business and sports.
Colleagues, friends and family spoke during the service held in the capitol's rotunda. The son of a longtime Kentucky state representative who also served in Congress, Brown was known for his pride of his home state.
"He truly cared about Kentuckians, he truly cared about us," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "We thank former Governor Brown for his service to the commonwealth, and for such an amazing life."
Brown was remembered as a politician full of charisma and bold thinking. Speakers said Brown had a magnetic personality and never wanted to miss out on an opportunity.
"This turnout today, with so many friends and family in this beautiful rotunda, is truly a testament to my dad," said Pamela Brown Wright, his daughter. "He was so loving, so sweet, so humble, so giving of his big heart."
"Our father died a beautiful death, with all five children by his side," said John Brown III. "Loving on him, caring for him, my son, his namesake, kissing him on the forehead and whispering in his ear. Not many grandchildren can say their grandfather is their hero, but I can."
The service closed with a performance of the song "My Old Kentucky Home."
In 1964, Brown was part of a group that bought a chain of restaurants from Harland Sanders and took over as president of KFC. He is credited with making the chain one of the of the world's top fast-food restaurants before it was sold in 1971.
He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics, and became the Kentucky Colonels majority owner in 1973.
Brown was married to former Miss America Phyllis George from 1979-98. George died in 2020.
His son John Y. Brown III served as Kentucky Secretary of State from 1996 to 2004.
Related Stories:
- Former Gov. John Y. Brown lies in state at Kentucky Capitol Tuesday
- Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol, funeral arrangements released
- 'Never afraid of failing' | Late John Y. Brown, Jr. remembered as a risk-taker with charisma
- Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.