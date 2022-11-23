Harland Sanders, right, is selling his fried chicken process for $2 million. John Young Brown, Jr., one of the buyers is shown January 29, 1964. Sanders, now 74 and born in Henryville, Indiana, began selling franchises for his famous chicken process after he reached 65. He will stay with the new firm as a oublic relations person. (AP Photo)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and his first wife, Ellie Brown. Brown was part of the team that owned the Kentucky Colonels and later turned over operations to Ellie Brown. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
IMAGES | A snapshot of the life and legacy of former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr.
John Y Brown and Col. Sanders
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and Col. Harland Sanders. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Colonel Sanders and John Y. Brown, Jr.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family, including son John Y. Brown, III. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and his son, John Y. Brown III. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and former wife Ellie Brown were part of the team that owned the Kentucky Colonels. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
A campaign flyer for former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
John Y. Brown, Jr. and Muhammad Ali
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. with Muhammad Ali. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
John Y. Brown, Jr. and family
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. and family. (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
John Y. Brown, Jr. and John Y. Brown III
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. speaks with his son, John Y. Brown III (Courtesy of: John Y. Brown III)
Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown, Jr.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. (Source: Kentucky.gov)
Former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4, 2021
Former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4, 2021
In 1964, he was part of a group that bought a chain of restaurants from Harland Sanders and took over as president of KFC. He is credited with making the chain one of the of the world's top fast-food restaurants before it was sold in 1971.
Brown also invested in several restaurant chains outside of KFC, including Ollie's Trolley in Louisville.
He was also a co-owner of the Kentucky Colonels, but had become the team's majority owner by 1973.