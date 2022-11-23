LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services for former Kentucky Governor and KFC President John Y. Brown, Jr., will take place next week.

Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday, Nov. 29  from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is open to the public.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Capitol, starting at 3 p.m.

Brown served as Kentucky's 55th governor as a Democrat from 1979-83, defeating former Republican Gov. Louie Nunn.

In 1964, he was part of a group that bought a chain of restaurants from Harland Sanders and took over as president of KFC. He is credited with making the chain one of the of the world's top fast-food restaurants before it was sold in 1971.

Brown also invested in several restaurant chains outside of KFC, including Ollie's Trolley in Louisville. 

He was also a co-owner of the Kentucky Colonels, but had become the team's majority owner by 1973. 

Brown died this week at the age of 88, his family announced Tuesday.

