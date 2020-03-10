LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GalaxyCon officials are blaming the Kentucky International Convention Center for why they won't return to Louisville this year for the 2020 convention.
However, the KICC said it could not accede to GalaxyCon's request for a multi-year commitment because of other scheduled events.
The annual event typically features superheroes, anime, science fiction, video gaming, live wrestling and pop culture.
GalaxyCon organizers said they were surprised to find out they could not book the October dates for this year's event.
"There are so many reasons that we believe GalaxyCon could thrive in Louisville, and we were eager to bring another edition to you again in 2020, but the KICC has made it nearly impossible to return," Sandy Martin, who runs GalaxyCon with her husband, wrote on GalaxyCon Louisville's Facebook page.
KICC said it offered "multi-year agreements in an alternative month and offered a one year agreement to make 2020 GalaxyCon a reality."
"This was an event we enjoyed hosting and we are equally disappointed that we couldn’t come to an agreement on dates of the event," KICC said. "Our hope is that in the future GalaxyCon will reconsider KICC and return to Louisville."
Martin said that if economic conditions change in the next few years, they would consider returning to Louisville. GalaxyCon also hosts conventions in Richmond, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Minneapolis.
