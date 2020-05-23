LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduates of Gallatin County High School had the chance to drive around the Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.
The speedway allowed the seniors to take a "victory lap" and cross the finish line of their hometown racetrack.
“We are so proud to have celebrated our local seniors today by inviting them to take a victory lap and cross the finish line on their hometown track," said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway.
"It’s also befitting because our finish line is also our start line, and these graduates are now beginning a whole new chapter in their lives," he added.
Gallatin County High School officials said Saturday was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience that make their untraditional graduation unforgettable."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.