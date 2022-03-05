LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to rise as oil costs hit 14-year highs, according to AAA.
The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.922. In Kentucky, AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.711.
Louisville was averaging $3.939 per gallon of gas on Saturday. That's 57 cents higher than a week ago.
According to a news release, AAA says the increase is due to demand for gasoline and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
"Consumers should prepare in case gasoline prices rise even further," Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central, said in a news release. "At this point, all eyes are on crude oil, which accounts for 50 to 60 cents of each dollar you spend at the pump."
Gas prices tend to jump significantly around March and April switch to summer blend gasoline (which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)
"We're right around the corner from demand increasing and the sale of summer blend gasoline, which are both trends that typically push prices higher in the spring," Garrity said.
AAA recommends driving the speed limit, reducing trips, avoiding extended idling periods and to use cruise control to improve vehicle gas mileage.
"One of the simplest ways to keep your fuel costs lower is to slow down, as speeding drastically decreases how efficiently your vehicle burns fuel," Garrity said.
